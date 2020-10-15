The Niger state Commissioner of Education, Hajiya Hannatu Salihu, has directed the introduction of alternative model for schools with high population in adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines.

She gave the directives during a monitoring exercise to public and private secondary schools in Minna on Wednesday.

Salihu said that an additional model would be introduced where junior classes would hold three days morning and afternoon in a week and three days morning and afternoon class for senior students respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government had on Oct. 6 reopened basic and post-basic classes of public and private institutions for third term of the 2019/2020 academic session.

She explained that the schools were initially using platinum models such as morning and afternoon classes for junior and senior students.

“Most public schools are populated that is why we will immediately introduce alternative model for them so as to decongest their classes.

“Once that is done, any school that did not adhere to the guidelines will be panelised, the initial model is no longer feasible as most schools in the urban areas are populated,” she said.

The commissioner noted that the alternative model would help schools comply with the COVID-19 guidelines of social distancing effectively.

NAN reports that the commissioner was accompanied by the Ministry‘s Permanent Secretary, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, Chairman of the state Universal Basic Education, Dr Isah Adamu and the state Chairman, Committee on School reopening, Dr Mustapha Lemu. (NAN)