John Adams, Minna

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, has tested positive for COVID-19.

His media aide, Mary Noel Berje, in a statement in Minna, yesterday, said he has since gone into isolation and commenced treatment.

Earlier, the governor had via his personal Twitter handle “@abubello” said: “I have tested positive to COVID 19. However, I am asymptomatic and have gone into personal isolation.”

The media aide, said the governor’s sample was taken for test, and unfortunately returned positive.

She maintained that the governor has, therefore, gone into self isolation and has commenced treatment.

“We, however, solicit prayers from all and sundry for his quick recovery even as he is asymptomatic to the virus and advised the people to always observe all the COVID-19 protocols in their dealings”, the statement added.

This is coming barely one week after the Chairman of the COVID 19 TaskForce in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Metane confirmed three new cases.

The chairman said the new cases were all recorded in Mokwa and Chanchaga local government areas where a 27-year-old girl, 19-year-old boy and 54-year-old man tested positive for the disease.

He said this brought total cases in the state to 278 since the outbreak of the pandemic in February.