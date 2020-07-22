Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has expressed dismay over what he called “fragrant disregard” to precautionary measures put in place by government and health workers cub the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The governor said that the ease of lockdown in the state had resulted in situation where many residents no longer adhere or observe precuationary measures put in place to contain the spread of the disease.

Governor Bello expressed the reservation in Minna on Wednesday while briefing newsmen after meeting with the state COVID 19 Taskforce led by Mallam Ibrabim Matane who is the secretary to the state government.

According to him, “government has noticed with dismay that people no longer follow laid down protocol on curbing the spread of COVID 19. Therefore there should be a reinvigoration of the curfew earlier imposed in the state from 10pm to 4am daily. Also students are to remain at home till further notice”.

The governor further directed that students and workers to remain at home with continued closure of schools and offices till further notice following the increasing cases of COVID 19 pandemic in the state .

He also directed security agencies to strictly enforce compulsory wearing of face masks, adding that those who disobey covid-19 precuationary rules should be prosecuted in mobile courts.

The governor Bello said that all deaths must now be reported for proper medical inquiries before burial to check dangers posed by those who died of COVID 19 ailment unidentified, adding that, “all social gathering remain banned”.

He regretted that the state has recorded nine deaths out of 166 cases while 113 others have been discharged.

The Governor also gave reason for the delay in distribution of palliative food items donated to the state by CACOVID, explaining that the exercise will commence as soon as the supply of items are complete.

He said, “however, we will contact Cacovid Secretariat to see if they can give us permission to share the available items while waiting for the supply of the remaining balance. The truth is that we cannot touch anything without their permission. We only provided storage for them, we don’t have the right to do otherwise”.