From John Adams, Minna

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has taken delivery of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for the state at Government House, Minna, and has been vaccinated by the Government House physician, Dr Shehu Ahmed.

The governor was vaccinated alongside members of the State Executive Council during the official flag-off of the vaccination at the Government House, Minna, on Wednesday shortly before the State Executive Council meeting.

Although the governor said some concerns have been raised over the authenticity of the vaccine, every Nigerian needs to get vaccinated.

He assured that the state government is doing everything possible to contain the spread of the COVID1-9 pandemic.

‘We all need it, once it is done, we will be able to convince Nigerlites that it is safe,’ he said.

The governor directed that any council member that refuses to get vaccinated should be barred from council meetings subsequently.

He commended the State Primary Healthcare Agency for standing up to the occasion especially in the fight against the deadly virus.

Earlier, Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services Dr Muhammad Makusidi said that the state received 74,110 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, estimated for one per cent of the state population.

Makusidi explained that the vaccine was safe and efficacious as it had gone through scientific and clinical trials.

He said that frontline health workers could be the priority while calling on the public to get vaccinated and shun fake news about the vaccine and the virus.

The commissioner said that 10,613 have been tested for COVID-19 in the state with over 900 positive cases reported, while only one person is on admission at present.

The governor took the first shot followed by his Deputy Ahmed Mohammed Ketso and other Executive Council Members.