John Adams, Minna

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, in Minna on Saturday.

The statement, released Saturday night, said that despite his being tested negative, the governor still remains in self-isolation in order to play safe.

Governor Bello had on Tuesday gone into self-isolation and directed his aides to follow suit as he may have come in contact with some confirmed cases infected with COVID-19 following his official outing at the Nigeria Governors Forum meeting and other national engagements.

According to the statement, the Governor has demonstrated exemplary leadership by going voluntarily into self-isolation and requesting a test, adding that he is expected to continue his official functions from home for some time.

The statement further emphasised the governor’s appeal to the people to maintain a high level of personal hygiene and take other precautionary measures that would guard them against contracting the dreaded virus.

“We are still calling on the general public not to panic or despair as the measures taken by government is for the containment of the pandemic and in the overall interest of the people,” the statement added.

Niger State has still not recorded a confirmed case of COVID-19, but some people who have had contact with confirmed cases are already in self-isolation and are been monitored accordingly.