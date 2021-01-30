From John Adams, Minna

As confirmed cases of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic hit 695 in Niger State, the State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has directed the State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Nasara Danmallam to, as a matter of urgency, prepare an Executive Order for the enforcement of compulsory use of face mask in the State.

The Governor gave the directive after receiving briefing from the State COVID-19 TaskForce Committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Matane on the current situation of the dreaded pandemic in the State.

Governor Bello said the order will take effect from Monday the 1st of February, 2021, noting that anyone found violating the order will be made to fine of five thousand Naira.

The Governor however ruled out the possibility of any lockdown of the state for now considering the current economy hardship, but insisted that “the use of face mask will be made compulsory and mobile courts will be established for the prosecution of violators which will include a fine of five thousand naira”.

Also in furtherance of his earlier directive that workers on grade level 01-12 should work from home, the Governor also directed that only essential workers should be allowed entrance in to Government House and other Public offices as will be determined by the Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Further more, to ensure the compliance of this executive order, the Governor urged the Committee to collaborate with all the security agencies including State traffic guards and other local security outfits in the State to ensure the enforcement of the executive order.

Governor Bello emphasized the need for more enlightenment campaign by all relevant organizations in the State using all the available media platforms as well as all the major languages in the State, on the need for people to be more conscious of the pandemic and take personal responsibility by observing all the laid down COVID-19 protocols.

He suggested that those coming to the State to demand for COVID-19 test should be charged the sum of N20,000

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health and hospital services, Dr Muhammed Makusidi who briefed the Governor on behalf of the State COVID-19 Committee, said so far, the State has a total of 695 confirmed cases spread across 22 out of the 25 local Government Areas in the State and 14 deaths, adding that out of 16 active cases, 15 are NYSC members.

The Commissioner disclosed that the molecular laboratory established at the Minna general hospital has remains functional since September, 2020, adding that some of the challenges facing the COVID 19 TaskForce include “public perception, non compliance to medical directives as well as sustainability of the laboratory which cost a substantial amount of money monthly”.