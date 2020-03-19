John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Government has announced the closure of public and private schools as well as tertiary institutions across the state with effect from Monday, March 23, 2020.

Also, the government has suspended all forms of public gathering with immediate effect for the next 30 days.

The government in a statement by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane in Minna on Thursday stated that the closure of the public, private schools and tertiary institutions which is for the period of 30 days is part of the proactive measure by the government to contain the global spread of the coronavirus pandemic

Ahmed Matane called on the people of the state to always uphold the highest degree of personal hygiene, remain calm and adhere strictly to all safety measures earlier announced by the state Ministry of Health.

The government decision is a sequel to a resolution reached by the governors of North East and North Central after a one-day meeting in Kaduna to jointly embark on measures to contain the coronavirus and armed banditry in the regions.

The governors in a communiqué at the end of the meeting, also agreed on joint measures to protect citizens from the likely impact of Covid-19.

Some of these measures include the closures of schools for the period of 30 days, starting from Monday, March 23rd, and this shall be done by each of the states in consultation with the national examination bodies.

Other measures include sensitization campaigns to discourage large gatherings until further notice, public health awareness campaigns by these states to encourage citizens to uphold personal hygiene, including handwashing and environmental sanitation.