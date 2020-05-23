John Adams, Minna

The South Korean Government through the United Nations Habitat Programme (UN Habitat) has donated $25,000 to support Niger State Government to it contain the spread of coronavirus in the State.

The government who announced this in a statement by the Secretary to the Government (SSG) and Chairman, Niger State Task Force on COVID-19, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane in Minna on Saturday explained that the support by the South Korean is also for the execution of two demonstration projects to help curb further spread of COVID-19 Pandemic in the State.

Ahmed Matane disclosed that that the first project to be executed by this support from the Korean government will be the construction of a smart-metered solar borehole that will provide potable and steady water supply to the COVID-19 Isolation Centre at the General Hospital, Minna.

According the SSG, “the second project is the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Face Shields and Hand Sanitizers to front line health workers dealing with the pandemic across the State”.

He pointed out that as soon as the projects are completed the South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria will be invited to come and commission the projects and hand them over to the State Government.

Ahmed Matane expressed appreciation of the government and People of the State to UN Habitat and South Korea for their contribution to the fight against the spread of CCOVID 19 pandemic in the state.

He also commended the Niger State Urban Support Programme (NSUSP) through which the grant was secured for the State.

It would be recalled that the South Korean Government had earlier approved $900,000 grant to the Niger State Government for the preparation of the State Urban Policy.