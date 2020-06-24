A 5 years old Boy from Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State has tested positive for COVID-19 as the state records 13 new cases.

This brings to 78, total positive cases in Niger state since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The new figure which is the highest daily confirmed cases from the state since the outbreak of the pandemic also has three other teenagers with ages raging from eight, 12 years, and 15 years.

In the official information/ report released by the Niger state Taskforce on COVID-19 tittle “COVID-19: Niger state perspective 118, the state now has 79 confirmed covid-19 cases.

According to the report, the five years old boy is the 77th confirmed case in the State while the eight years patient is girl.

It was also reported that all the 13 new cases are from Chanchanga Local government of the state while five of them are females.

The report reads in part, “the 76th confirmed case is 56 years old male in Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State, he died after exhibiting all the symptoms of COVID-19 which became severe and his sample taken, but died before the result came back and turns out positive making the deceased a probable confirmed case and 76th in the State”.

However, the Chairman of the state COVID-19 taskforce, Ibrabim Matane has assured of the determination of the state government to curtail the spread of e pandemic in the state.

He advised residents of the state to continue to adhere strictly to precautionary measures including wearing of face masks and keeping social distancing rules.