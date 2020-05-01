A third case of COVID19 has been recorded in Minna, the Niger state capital, the Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services Dr Muhammad Makusidi has disclosed.

The commissioner who disclosed this in Minna on Friday while giving update on the pandemic in the state, explained that the COVID-19 patient who is over 30 years is a driver from Kano State.

This is coming barely three weeks after two people were tested positive.

According to the commissioner, the driver was intercepted while entering Minna for flouting the Niger State COVID19 movement restriction order.

The commissioner said the driver was immediately tried by the mobile court and quarantined from where his sample was taken to Abuja for test and it returned positive.

He said the patient who is presently at the quarantine centre in Minnna will be immediately move to Isolation centre at the Minna General Hospital for close observation and treatment.

The commissioner noted that the patient has no contact in the state as he was just entering into the state before security agents intercepted him.

He also announced the interception of three vehicles carrying 43 passengers heading for Kuta in Shiroro Local Government but were tried at the mobile court and rapatriated to their states of origin.