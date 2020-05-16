John Adams, Minna

The Niger state government has confirmed four new additional cases of COVID-19 in the state, bring the total number now to 14 since the out break of the disease in the country.

The four new confirmed cases are among the 26 results received from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday.

Niger State Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, Dr. Muhammad Makusidi who disclosed this in Minna, said all the patients currently at the isolation center in Minna are receiving treatment, and are in stable condition.

Dr. Makusidi said the remaining 22 are however negative, adding that the four new positive cases are two each from Lagos and Kano, the two epic centers of the pandemic

He explained that the two positive cases from Kano, one is an indigenes of Kano but reside in Bida while the second one a petty trader who was involved in an accident in Bida while traveling from Lagos to Kano. He stated further that while he was being treated Of the accident, he developed symptoms of the COVID 19 and his sample collected and sent to Nigerian Center For Disease Control (NCDC) Abuja but his result came positive.

The remaining other two confirmed cases are residents of Suleja and New Bussa but did not give details of where they contacted it.

He emphasised that all the patients including the ones already on admission are in stable condition and are receiving treatment accordingly.