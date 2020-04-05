John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Government has relaxed the curfew earlier imposed on the state from 8:00 am to 12 midnight to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.

The restrictions of movement in the state will now be observed from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm daily to enable the people to go out to stock food beginning from today Sunday.

The state Chairman of the COVID-19 and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mallam Ahmed Matane, who announced the reduction on the time of movement in the state at a press briefing in Minna on Sunday, said civil servants on grade level 1-12 who were directed to stay at home and work from home as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus were now to resume work from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

In addition to this, markets will now be open from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm to enable the people to buy food items and other essentials, adding that “the marketers are expected to adhere strictly to all precautionary measures as spelt out by the health officials.”

The Secretary to the State Government, however, maintained that the 12 entry points into the state remained closed except to those on essentials duties, adding that “intra and interstate movement of people and vehicles across the state remained banned.”