Niger State has recorded its first COVID-19 death. The death reportedly occurred among eight new cases confirmed by the NCDC.

The State Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services. Dr Muhammad Makusidi, disclosed this in Minna.

The Commissioner explained that out of the 22 results received from the NCDC, 8 are positive and 14 negative.

Dr Makusidi revealed that from the eight positive cases confirmed, seven are Almajiri returnees from Zaria in Kaduna State while the deceased is a taxi driver plying Suleja- Abuja route.

He explained that the deceased who was aged 40-years-old was diabetic, adding that he died shortly on arrival at the Suleja General Hospital.

The Commissioner said a postmortem sample was taken for test and it returned positive, stressing that contact tracing will commence with immediate effect.

So far, Niger State has a total of 22 confirmed cases as at 16th of May 2020, with one motality.