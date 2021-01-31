From John Adams, Minna

As confirmed cases of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic hit 695 in Niger State, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has directed the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Nasara Danmallam to as a matter of urgency, prepare an executive order to enforce compulsory use of face masks in the state.

The governor gave the directive after receiving briefing from the state COVID-19 TaskForce Committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Matane, on the current situation of the pandemic in the state.

Governor Bello said the order would take effect from tomorrow, and noted that anyone found violating it would pay a N5,000 fine.

The governor, however, ruled out the possibility of any lockdown of the state for now considering the current economic hardship, but insisted that “the use of face masks will be made compulsory and mobile courts will be established for the prosecution of violators.

Also, in furtherance of his earlier directive that workers on Grade Level 01-12 should work from home, the governor also directed that only essential workers should be allowed entrance into the Government House and other public offices as would be determined by the Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The governor urged the committee to collaborate with all the security agencies including state traffic guards and other local security outfits in the state to ensure the enforcement of the executive order.