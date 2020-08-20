John Adams, Minna

There are indication that Niger state government may soon reopen all schools throughout the state even as the coronavirus cases

continue to rise

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello gave the indication today in at the inauguration of the ultra modern Administrative building of the Niger state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

The governor did not however give details of the planned reopening of the schools that have been closed since March this year as a result of the outbreak of the corona virus pandemic.

It could be recalled some public schools have been reopened since August 10th for students in exit classes to enable them sit for the West African School Certificate and the National Examination Council ongoing tests.

Governor Bello who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Education Hajia Hannatu Jibrin Salihu said the governments overall target for education “is to ensure the creation of a functional and sustainable system that supports the development of character and learning for the socio economic development of the state”.

To achieve the objective Bello said: “Deliberate empowerment of teachers is a priority to us since we cannot raise the quality of students without standardising the quality of those who are to impart the knowledge in our students at all levels of our educational system

” We have been able to recruit additional qualified teachers, renovated some schools under the Whole School Development Approach and established the Teachers Professional Development Agency” Bello said.

The governor assured that the administration will continue to be consistent in responding to the plight of teachers ” as we look into other fringe benefits”

State Chairman of the NUT Comrade Ibrahim Umar in an address asked the state government to implement the N30,000 minimum wage and adjustment for primary school teachers .

He also kicked against the delay in the payment of salaries to teachers insisting that “Teachers must be paid as and when due like their counterparts”

National President of the NUT Dr Nasir Idris said the Union ” is working round the clock towards the realization of 65 years retirement age for our teachers in primary and secondary schools”.

The inauguration was carried out incompliance with the NCDC guidelines including washing of hands and sanitising and wearing of face masks.