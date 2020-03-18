Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has banned flights from 13 countries with over 1,000 case of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

It has also announced the temporary suspension of the issuance of all visas on arrival and all these will take effect from Saturday, March 21.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who is the chairman of Presidential Taskforce for the control of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), disclosed this to reporters alongside the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire.

The taskforce also known as PTF COVID-19 had on Tuesday night announced the ban on all forms of travels by public officers and civil servants until further notice.

Mustapha said:

“This morning, we have found it necessary to brief Nigerians on further measures being taken after an assessment of the global situation.

“They are as follows: The Federal Government of Nigeria is restricting entry into the country for travellers from the following thirteen (13) countries; China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland. These are all countries with over 1,000 case domestically;

“All persons arriving in Nigeria who might have visited these countries, 15 days prior to such arrival, will be subjected to supervised self-isolation and testing for 14 days;

“The Federal Government is temporarily suspending the issuance of all visas on arrival.

“The Federal Government is also counselling all Nigerians to cancel or postpone all non-essential travels to these countries; and

“The Federal Government urges Public Health Authorities of countries with a high burden to conduct diligent departure screening of passengers and also endorses these travel advisories to their nationals to postpone travels to Nigeria.

“These restrictions will come into effect from Saturday, 21st March 2020 for four (4) weeks subject to review.”