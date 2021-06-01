From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has warned Nigerians that with the catastrophe caused by COVID-19 pandemic in India, Brazil and Turkey, the country cannot afford a third wave hence the decision to announced new travel advisory which kicked off on Monday, May 4 concerning international flights coming from these countries.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC), Boss Mustapha, stated this at yesterday’s media briefing, where members were also vaccinated with the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine before the electronic media.

Mustapha said: “Nigeria will continue to monitor the unfolding events and deal with them as applicable. Nigeria cannot afford a third wave and thus will do everything to protect our territory.”

The PSC chairman also announced that in the next couple of weeks, the committee will focus on three major things should there be a third wave.

The three major things, he said, include increase testing, especially in the states; increase oxygen reserve capacity in case there is a third wave and increase vaccine acquisition drive.

He said the PSC, in keeping with the national response system, has remained focused on a number of issues which include testing, detection; risk communication and community engagement; infrastructure enhancement, especially oxygen capacity; finding access to vaccines and vaccination of eligible Nigerians; enhancing surveillance, especially at the points of entry; and enforcing the travel advisory and the 2021 health safety regulation.

He said: “While we watch and study developments around the world, we must continue to disseminate the messages of compliance with the protocols prescribed and to get vaccinated when the opportunity arises.

“The philosophy is for us to keep out the virus as much as possible. India is still quite high in a number of cases and in the last week, the numbers in Africa experienced a spike, especially in South Africa.

“The PSC, therefore, appeals to Nigerians to continue to observe the non-pharmaceutical interventions diligently. Similarly, Nigerians must eschew sentiments by ensuring friends, relations and associates arriving from countries of concern and indeed all countries obey the quarantine and post-arrival protocols. It is our duty to make sure this occurs.”

Mustapha said over 200 travellers who evaded quarantine requirement have had their passports suspended for one year, the visas of the foreigners among them have been revoked and will be prosecuted when necessary.

He said: “Pursuant to the travel advisory issued, I wish to inform you that the PSC has initiated series of sanctions against those that have violated the 2021 health safety regulations. To this end, the PSC has published the names and particulars of over 200 violators that evaded the quarantine requirement. This is considered a serious infraction and the PSC will proceed to do the following: deactivate the passports of Nigerians involved, for a period of not less than one year; revoke the visas of foreigners that have abused our hospitality; and prosecute the violators where necessary.”

On the crisis that led to Nigeria suspending Emirates flights after airline demands three COVID-19 tests in 24 hours, in March 2021, the PSC chairman urged the airline to remove the specific and discriminatory practices against Nigeria.

He said: “For some times now, Nigeria has been discussing with the authorities of the United Arab Emirates on the resumption of flights between the two countries. The PSC will urge the United Arabs Emirates to remove the country specific and discriminatory practices against Nigeria.”