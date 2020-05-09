Doris Obinna

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 386 new cases of COVID-19 in an update on the status of the pandemic in the country.

In a tweet late Friday night, the NCDC listed the newly reported cases by state, with Lagos, Kano and Kastinahaving the highest number of newly confirmed incidences at 177, 66 and 31 cases, respectively.

Breakdown of new cases of COVID-19 as follows:

176-Lagos

65-Kano

31-Katsina

20-FCT

17-Borno

15-Bauchi

14-Nasarawa

13-Ogun

10-Plateau

4-Oyo

4-Sokoto

4-Rivers

3-Kaduna

2-Edo

2-Ebonyi

2-Ondo

1-Enugu

1-Imo

1-Gombe

1-Osun

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria now 3912 with 679 discharged patients and 117 deaths recorded.