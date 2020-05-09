Doris Obinna
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 386 new cases of COVID-19 in an update on the status of the pandemic in the country.
In a tweet late Friday night, the NCDC listed the newly reported cases by state, with Lagos, Kano and Kastinahaving the highest number of newly confirmed incidences at 177, 66 and 31 cases, respectively.
Breakdown of new cases of COVID-19 as follows:
176-Lagos
65-Kano
31-Katsina
20-FCT
17-Borno
15-Bauchi
14-Nasarawa
13-Ogun
10-Plateau
4-Oyo
4-Sokoto
4-Rivers
3-Kaduna
2-Edo
2-Ebonyi
2-Ondo
1-Enugu
1-Imo
1-Gombe
1-Osun
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria now 3912 with 679 discharged patients and 117 deaths recorded.
