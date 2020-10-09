Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has expressed its commitment to ensure that the nation comes out strong from the impact of the COVID-19 by implementing policies that would attract more Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) into the country.

The NIPC Executive Secretary, Yewande Sadiku, said this when the new executive officers of the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) paid her visit in Abuja.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, on September 1, 2020, inaugurated the new CICAN Abuja Executive Officers after the association’s peaceful election of August 31. Ms. Sadiku said CICAN, as a major stakeholder, has a key role to play in the process of repositioning the nation’s economy affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, like every other global economy.

She said NIPC would do everything possible to ensure that the commission leverage on the existing cordial relationship with CICAN to project Nigeria and its enormous potential as one of the largest markets in Africa to prospective foreign investors.

On the issue of training for the association, the NIPC boss said she would do all legitimately within her power to support in impacting as well as equipping the members with knowledge about the workings of the commission.