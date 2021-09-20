The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered 168 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the total number of cases in the country since the pandemic began to 201,798.

The NCDC said the latest positive samples were recorded in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), according to its verified website on Monday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the additional 168 COVID-19 infections indicates a decrease from 336 cases reported on Saturday.

Lagos, the hardest-hit state, topped the COVID-19 infection chart with 75 new cases, followed by Abia and Niger with 26 and 20 infections, respectively.

Amongst others were: the FCT (15), Benue (8), Ogun (8), Osun (7), Edo (3), Kaduna, Kano and Ondo reported two each, respectively.

“Today’s report includes: Seven states with zero cases reported: Bauchi, Ekiti, Imo, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers and Sokoto.

“A backlog of discharged cases for Niger State from Sept. 11 till date, including community discharges managed in line with guidelines,” it stated.

The public health agency added that one person died of COVID-19-related complications on Sunday, increasing the total number of fatalities to 2,655

It, however, noted that 275 patients were discharged on Sunday after recovering from the infectious disease.

The NCDC stated that with the new figure, a total of 190,563 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 in Nigeria.

It added that over 2.9 million samples of the virus out of the nation’s roughly 200 million population were tested.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency stated that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 8,580. (NAN)

