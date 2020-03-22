Doris Obinna, Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that Nigeria has currently recorded 26 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“As at 08:05 am on March 22, there are 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. Of the 26 confirmed cases, two have been discharged with no death.”

In a current breakdown by the NCDC, states which have records of confirmed cases of coronavirus are: Lagos (19), FCT (3), Ogun (2), Ekiti (1) and Oyo (1).

This is coming as the Federal Ministry of Health on Sunday announced three more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, who further confirmed this, said Lagos has three new cases.

“One of the three new patients is a 51-year-old Briton who arrived Nigeria March 8 aboard BA75 flight. The second is a Nigerian on connecting flight KL0582 London Amsterdam / KL0587 Amsterdam – Lagos, March 14, while the third case is a 65-year-old US citizen who arrived in Lagos about 6 weeks ago.

While urging the public to remember to practice social distancing, the commissioner said: “Wash hands with soap under running water or use hand sanitizer often, maintain good personal and environmental hygiene and call 08000CORONA for advice.”