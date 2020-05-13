Emma Jemegah

Organisers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards are still optimistic of hosting the 7th edition of the glamorous award this year irrespective of the COVID-19 pandemic raving the world.

Chief Executive Officer of the Pitch Award, Shina Philips said in Abuja that plans were underway to stage the event in line with the social distancing guideline of the Federal Government.

“This year’s EURO Cup and the 2020 Olympics due to hold this summer in Tokyo have been put off,” Philips said. “All Football, Rugby, Basketball Leagues in Europe, America, Asia and Africa have long been suspended, with organisers considering declaring them inconclusive altogether. Saudi Arabia, the primordial home of all Muslims, have advised intending pilgrims to defer travel arrangements for the 2020 hajj scheduled to hold between July and August this year.

“Unfortunately, we had already scheduled the 7th award ceremony before the lockdown was announced. But like other international events, the pandemic had forced organisers to suspend the event.