Doris Obinna, Lagos
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported ten new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria: 6 in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 2 in Edo.
As of 11:15 am April 5, there were 224 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-seven have been discharged with five deaths recorded.
A breakdown of cases by states is as under:
Lagos – 115
FCT – 45
Osun – 20
Oyo – 9
Akwa Ibom – 5
Ogun – 4
Edo – 9
Kaduna – 4
Bauchi – 6
Enugu – 2
Ekiti – 2
Rivers -1
Benue – 1
Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 6 in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 2 in Edo.
As at 11:15 am 5th April there are 224 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-seven have been discharged with five deaths pic.twitter.com/zztdRENzUF
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 5, 2020
Leave a Reply