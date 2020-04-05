Doris Obinna, Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported ten new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria: 6 in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 2 in Edo.

As of 11:15 am April 5, there were 224 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-seven have been discharged with five deaths recorded.

A breakdown of cases by states is as under:

Lagos – 115

FCT – 45

Osun – 20

Oyo – 9

Akwa Ibom – 5

Ogun – 4

Edo – 9

Kaduna – 4

Bauchi – 6

Enugu – 2

Ekiti – 2

Rivers -1

Benue – 1