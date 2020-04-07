Doris Obinna, Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported sixteen new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria: Lagos (10), FCT (2), Oyo (2), Delta (1) and Katsina (1).

“As at 09:30 pm April 7, there are 254 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Forty-four (44) have been discharged with six deaths,” according to a tweet by the NCDC Tuesday night.

A breakdown of states and cases as they currently stand is as follows:

Lagos – 130

FCT – 50

Osun – 20

Oyo – 11

Edo – 11

Bauchi – 6

Akwa Ibom – 5

Kaduna – 5

Ogun – 4

Enugu – 2

Ekiti – 2

Rivers -2

Benue – 1

Ondo – 1

Kwara – 2

Delta – 1

Katsina -1