Doris Obinna, Lagos
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported sixteen new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria: Lagos (10), FCT (2), Oyo (2), Delta (1) and Katsina (1).
“As at 09:30 pm April 7, there are 254 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Forty-four (44) have been discharged with six deaths,” according to a tweet by the NCDC Tuesday night.
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 7, 2020
A breakdown of states and cases as they currently stand is as follows:
Lagos – 130
FCT – 50
Osun – 20
Oyo – 11
Edo – 11
Bauchi – 6
Akwa Ibom – 5
Kaduna – 5
Ogun – 4
Enugu – 2
Ekiti – 2
Rivers -2
Benue – 1
Ondo – 1
Kwara – 2
Delta – 1
Katsina -1
