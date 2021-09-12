(NAN)

Nigeria on Saturday recorded two additional fatalities from the COVID-19 with 547 fresh cases reported across 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was disclosed in an update shared on the Facebook page of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Sunday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the additional 547 COVID-19 infections on Sunday indicated an increase from 466 cases reported on Friday.

The NCDC said that Nigeria’s total infections now stands at 198, 786, while the fatality toll was 2,590.

The centre also added that a total of 10,038 Nigerians were currently in its isolation centres with the disease nationwide.

It said Lagos State recorded the highest daily tally of 110, followed by Oyo with 72, Rivers and Anambra reported 56 and 50 cases respectively, to rank the third and fourth respectively on the log.

Osun recorded 49 cases; Delta 48, while the FCT 42, Ekiti recorded 29, Akwa-Ibom reported 26; Abia-19, Kano-16, Edo-10, Benue- 7, Ogun-6, Kaduna-5 and Bayelsa-2 cases respectively.

“Today’s report includes: Confirmed 31 cases for Delta are backlogs for August, 2021 and 17 for Sept. 11, 2021.

Confirmed 50 cases for Anambra are backlogs from July to Sept. 11, 2021,” it stated.

NCDC said Nigeria as of Sept. 11 with a total of 185,075 cases, successfully treated and discharged after recovery.

It noted that over 2.8 million samples of the virus out of the nation’s roughly 200 million population were tested.

The NCDC added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

