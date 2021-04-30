Nigeria on Thursday recorded 62 new COVID-19 infections in 10 states.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its verified Twitter handle.

The new figure, the NCDC said brings the total number of infections in the country to 165,055.

The centre said the new cases were reported in 10 states.

It said Lagos recorded 38 cases while Kaduna recorded six cases.

Others are Ondo-six, Ogun-three, Akwa Ibom-two, FCT-two, Rivers-two, Edo-one, Kano-one and Oyo-one.

It said no new COVID-19 related death was recorded.

The NCDC said that the virus had already claimed 2,063 lives in the country.

It said that 20 people were discharged on Thursday after testing negative, adding, this brought the total number of discharged people after treatment to 155,041.

The agency said that Nigeria still has over 10,000 active cases.

The NCDC stated that since the pandemic broke out in the country in February 2020, the nation had carried out 1,912,628 million tests, in the 36 states and FCT.

It said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level III, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that approximately 1.2 million people have since been vaccinated.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said that COVID-19 vaccine was free to all eligible Nigerians at all its designated sites across the country.

It said vaccination cards were also freely given to only those vaccinated at the sites.

According to NPHCDA, vaccines work.

”With vaccines, small pox has been eradicated. With vaccine, Nigeria is wild polio virus free. With vaccines, the country keep children safe from measles, yellow fever, diphtheria and many other preventable diseases.

”With vaccine, we will eradicate COVID-19 too,” it said.

The agency said that the additional inoculation represented a proportion of 59.2 per cent of the 4.1 million vaccines received in the country.

It said that an update of its chart indicated that Lagos was leading with over 231,000 persons already vaccinated. (NAN)