The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 329 fresh cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Friday.

The NCDC also announced seven additional deaths to take the country’s toll from the virus to 973.

It stated that 21 states recorded the 329 infections bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 48,445.

The health agency said that 35,998 persons have been treated and have recovered from the infection across the country.

“In what is now the second highest number of COVID-19 patients to be discharged in one day in Nigeria, at least 1,689 persons recovered from the infection on Friday. This brings the total number of successfully treated cases to 35,998,” it stated.

According to it, the discharged case as of Friday includes 1,325 community recoveries over the last two weeks reported from Lagos.

It stated that Lagos reported the highest number of new cases among the states with 113 fresh infections; Kaduna with 49 and the FCT 33 new cases.

Other states with new cases include: Plateau-24, Kano-16, Edo-15, Ogun-14, Delta-13, Osun-10, Oyo-8, Ekiti-6, Bayelsa-6, Akwa Ibom-5, Borno-4, Enugu-4, Ebonyi-3, Rivers-2, Bauchi-1, Nasarawa-1, Gombe-1, and Niger-1.

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country. (NAN)