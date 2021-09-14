By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 387 additional COVID-19 infections in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The centre posted the figure on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 387 represent an increase from the 365 cases reported on Sunday.

The public health agency noted that with 21 COVID-19- related deaths recorded, the death toll has increased to 2,619.

The NCDC said Delta variant was the dormant variant circulating in Nigeria, pointing out that it was much more contagious than other COVID-19 variants.

The centre urged people who have yet to be vaccinated to do so and called on all Nigerians to use face mask.

“Everyone in areas of substantial high transmission should wear a mask, even if vaccinated,” it advised.

The NCDC said that the number of active coronavirus infections had again risen to 10,135, an increase from 8, 492 reported on Monday.

The centre, however, did not indicate if the majority of the known active cases were of the Delta variant.

According to the NCDC, of the 387 infections, Lagos recorded 114, Rivers 91, the FCT 32, Edo 31 and Delta 28.

Kwara recorded 20, Bayelsa 18, Akwa Ibom 15, Oyo 10, Osun 8, Gombe 5, Plateau 5, Ekiti 4, Ogun 3, Kano 2 and Kaduna 1.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria as of Sept. 13, successfully treated 188, 427 COVID-19 patients.

It, however, noted that Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases jumped to 199,538 on Monday. (NAN)

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.