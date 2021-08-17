Nigeria has registered 8,179 COVID-19 infections in 15 days, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on its website on Tuesday.

It said the country confirmed 584 additional infections on Monday, from the 541 recorded on Sunday, bringing the total cases to 183, 087.

The NCDC noted that with 584 additional infections reported on Monday, the country had reported 8,179 cases in 15 days, since the strike commenced on Aug. 2.

The public health agency added that the number of known active cases stood at 13,554, an increase from 13,152 reported on Sunday.

Again, the agency did not state the percentage of variants of concern made up of the known active cases across the country.

The NCDC reported four COVID-19 related fatality within the last 24 hours.

It noted that the country, in 15 days, had also reported 72 fatalities, noting that the figure was more than double the 31 deaths its registered in July.

The agency added that about 2,648,684 samples had been tested for COVID-19 in Nigeria, a country with an estimated 200 million population.

The NCDC stated that the 584 confirmed cases were from 14 states and the FCT.

“Lagos (201), Rivers (149), FCT (82), Ondo (73), Ekiti (17), Cross River (13), Oyo (11), Ogun (9), Delta (8), Osun (8), Bayelsa (4), Kaduna (4), Kano (2), Kwara (2) and Sokoto (1),” it stated.

It said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC said a total of 178 people had recovered and were discharged from various isolation centres in the country on Monday, with total recoveries nationwide since the onset of the pandemic clocking 167, 310. (NAN)