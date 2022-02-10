Nigeria on Wednesday reported 37 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total cases to 253,875.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the new cases were reported in five states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said Lagos state reported 16 infections, the FCT reported 11 cases and Kastina reported four cases.

It added that Kano reported three, Rivers-2 cases and Kaduna-1.

The centre said no death reported on Wednesday.

It added that 10 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country.

The NCDC also reported 230,221 recoveries.(NAN)