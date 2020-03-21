Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that from Monday, March 23, all the country’s airports will be shut to incoming international flights.

In a statement from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), all incoming international flights, with the exception of emergency and essential flights, will be prohibited from landing at all Nigerian airports.

This follows the restriction of entry for travellers from fifteen countries and restrictions of international flights into Lagos and Abuja.

The Federal Government had on March 20 announced that Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja (DNAA) and Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos (DNMM) will remain open to and accept international flights, but less than 24 hours later it reversed that decision and has joined both airports in the closure to international traffic apart from emergency and essential flights.

The closure comes as the Federal Ministry of Health has announced 10 new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to twenty-two (22).

A letter from the office of the Director-General of the NCAA, Captain Musa S Nuhu, addressed to all operators, dated March 21, titled “Update on clarification on flight restriction into Nigeria due to COVID-19 pandemic to accountable manager/country manager”, reads:

“Further to our earlier letter on the restriction of international flights into Nigeria, we wish to inform you that effective Monday 23rd March at 2300Z to 23rd April at 2300Z, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos (DNMM) and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja (DNAA) will be closed to all international flights.

“Emergency and essential flights are exempted from this restriction. This is in addition to the closure of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano (DNKN), Akanu lbiam International Airport, Enugu (DNEN) and Port-Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa (DNPO) effective Saturday 21 March at 2300Z.

“Henceforth, all airports in Nigeria are closed to all incoming international flights with the exception of emergency and essential flights.

“Domestic flights will continue normal operations at all airports.

“All airlines are required to submit passenger manifest to Port Health Authorities prior to the arrival of flights into Nigeria.”