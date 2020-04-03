In a speech at the ceremony, in Abakaliki, yesterday, Umahi said the law would help strengthen government’s resolve in the fight against coronavirus and other infections diseases ravaging the state.

The law also criminalised hoarding of food items, hiking of prices of food items and essential services in the state or creating artificial scarcity by dealers.

“It shall be an offence to artificially inflate the prices of foods, drugs and other essential goods and services within the state.

“It shall be an offence to hoard foods, drugs and other essential goods and services within the state or refusal

to provide foods, drugs and other essential goods and services within the state for people to buy,” according to the law.