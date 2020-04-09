The Depot, Nigerian Army, Zaria, has distributed medical kits to some host communities of the institution in Zazzau Emirate of Kaduna State0 as part of efforts to forestall the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the area.

The Commandant of the Depot, Maj-Gen. Sani Mohammed, represented by the Chief of Staff, Col. Ismail Oloyede, handed over the kits to Alhaji Ibrahim Isyaku, the Village Head of Karau-Karau.

The traditional ruler received the kits on behalf of the host communities.

According to Oloyede, the commandant had approved and directed the distribution of preventive kits against COVID-19 to Kakanji and Karau-Karau communities, which played host to the Depot field training area.

He said the gesture was part of the Nigerian Army’s contribution under the leadership of Lt.- Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Oloyede said the distribution was also aimed at complementing the effort of the Federal Government in tackling the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

He said the distribution was to strengthen civil-military relationship that existed between the Depot and host communities.

Oloyede urged the communities to abide by the rules of lockdown against Coronavirus enacted by the government.

The Acting Commanding Officer of the Depot Medical Centre, Capt. Manasseh Barde, educated the community members on the need to regularly wash their hands and keep good personal hygiene.

Barde urged them to report to the nearest medical facility whenever they experienced any symptoms of COVID-19 so as to prevent further spread of the virus. (NAN)