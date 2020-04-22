Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria’s number one chess player international master, Daniel Anwuli has concluded plans for maiden online chess classes for students during COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Danhypro Chess Academy, Anwuli revealed that the platform possesses the world’s most advanced chess technology for chess education.

“With the current lockdown and uncertainties surrounding the activities in academic institutions, we urge parents to take an advantage of this initiative to develop the critical thinking and decision making skills of their wards.

“Chess assist youths to improve their intelligence, increase problem-solving skills, improves memory and concentration and also boosts creativity, “ he pointed out.