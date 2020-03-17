Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A Canada-based Nigerian doctor, Olumide Okunuga, has been confirmed dead after contracting coronavirus.

Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, made the diclosure when he gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in the country in Abuja, yesterday.

“We must be conscious of not being complacent, the price to pay for complacency is huge. I have heard people say that the black man’s gene is resistant and so COVID-19 is not for us.

“Don’t forget, some black men even from Africa, even from Nigeria have died, unfortunately. We heard the story of one doctor who lived in Italy, a Nigerian, a black man.

“So we should not get carried away. There are a lot of things known about COVID-19 and there are still things unknown. We have to be very careful about believing claims that are yet to be fully validated.”

The 63-year-old pathologist, who lived in Italy, was reported to have contracted the disease in Canada.

Meanwhile, Federal Government will inaugurate a presidential taskforce for the control of coronavirus (COVID-19) today.

The taskforce to be chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has 11 other members.

Members are Dr. Sani Aliyu, National Coordinator, Minister of Health, Minister of Interior, Minister of Aviation,Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and Minister of Education, Minister of Information and Culture, Minister of Environment, Director General, Department of Security Service, Director General Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and World Health Organisation Country Representative.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has announced that three new countries have been added to existing five high-risk countries with widespread community transmission of coronavirus (Covid-19).

They are France, Spain and Germany, while five countries in the prior list were China, Japan, Iran, Italy and Republic of Korea.

Minister of state for health, Dr. Olurunimbe Mamaora, who addressed a press conference in Abuja, on Monday, explained that travelers from the eight countries would face minor inconveniences at points of entry, particularly Airports, because they would be forced to undergo compulsory secondary screening at the point of entry, in addition to strong advise for self isolation for 14 days on entry.

The Minister confirmed that, between March 7 and 15, 48 people who met the case definition have been screened for COVID-19 in eight states of Edo, Lagos, Ogun, FCT, Yobe, Rivers, Kano and Enugu.

“Forty seven tested negative and have been cleared. One was positive, which was the contact of the index case, and one result is pending. There is no death so far,” he said.