Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has said the financial implications of evacuating interesting Nigerians will be borne by the prospective evacuees, who will be compulsorily quarantined on arrival.

Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made this disclosure in a statement giving Nigerian nationals abroad guidelines on how to go about their evacuation.

A statement released by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head, Media and Public Relations Unit of the commission, said the guidelines were released following torrents of requests by Nigerians stranded abroad in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dabiri-Erewa in the statement urged interested Nigerians to inform the missions in the various countries they are in, who will then collate and coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She noted that while embassies in several countries are also on lockdown, those interested could also go online and fill a form provided on the commission’s website: https://nidcom.gov.ng/form101/

She said the affected persons can also send email via: [email protected]

[email protected]v.ng

[email protected]

[email protected]

*Twitter handle*

@nidcom_gov

*website*

www.nidcom_gov.ng

234 8033726131