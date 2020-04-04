Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has said financial implications will be borne by the prospective evacuees, who will be compulsorily quarantined when they return.

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made this known in a statement giving Nigerian nationals abroad guidelines on how to go about their evacuation.

The statement said the guidelines was released following torrents of requests by Nigerians stranded abroad in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dabiri-Erewa urged interested Nigerians to inform the missions in the various countries they are in, who will then collate and coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She noted that while embassies in several countries are also on lockdown, those interested could also go online and fill a form provided on the commission’s website: https://nidcom.gov.ng/form101/