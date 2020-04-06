Nigerians in China have donated cartons of hand sanitisers worth over N5 million to the Federal Government(FG) in support of effort to curtail the spread of Coronavirus disease that is currently ravaging the world.

Those who made the donation include Nigerian students resident in Wuhan, China, Nigerian Patriots, China, and Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), China.

NIDO coordinator in Guangdong Province and Blue Diamond Logistics boss, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, disclosed this in Lagos while presenting the materials to the chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Debiri-Edewo, who was represented by Prof. A. A. Bamigboye.

Mbisiogu noted that COVID 19 is a dangerous pandemic that is fast spreading, sayimg the fight against it should not be left for government alone.

He said: “COVID is ravaging the whole world killing thousands of people and ruining economies, with poverty on the increase. For a developing country like Nigeria, where we are facing the challenges of funds and infrastructure deficit, it would be counter-productive if the fight is left for the federal and state governments alone. This is a time that all patriotic hands must be joined to stop the spread of the disease.

“That is why we in China decided to take the lead in being the first diaspora groups to make our contributions towards the fight against Coronavurus. In the first instance, we are donating hand sanitisers worth over N5 million.

“We are making this donation conscious of the fact that it is not because we have money but because the issue at hand involves the life of human beings and the decision to settle for hand sanitisers is what will help the less-privileged Nigerians to stay safe.

“We decided to assit in our little way because Nigeria is our father land and one day we will leave China to retire home and we want to return to a healthy nation. It will even surprise you that these donors include Nigerian students in Wahun that the Federal Government recently gave some grants to help in their studies.”

He commended Hon. Debiri-Edewo for her laudable efforts in mobilising Nigerian in Diaspora towards contributing their quota towards curtailing the Coronavirus disease.

He urged her not to relent in ensuring that Nigerians in the Diaspora are fully carried along as the Federal Government rebuilds the nation.

In her remarks, Hon. Debiri-Edewo said the intervention package was the first to be received by NIDCOM, even as she commended the group for coming to the aid of the Federal Government as Nigeria is passing through a challenging period.

She gave assurance that names of all donors would be listed for honour even as she called on other Nigerians in the Diaspora to contribute in helping the government stop the spread of the scourge.

NIDO China Acting President, Justina Obaoye-Ajala, on her part, said the group in China will continue to support the Federal Government in this regard and other matters that concern the development of Nigeria.”