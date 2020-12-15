From Fred Ezeh and Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has accused Nigerians of being responsible for the sudden rise in cases of new COVID-19 infections and deaths as being recorded daily by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

NMA observed that Nigerians have totally failed in adhering to the COVID-19 prevention advisories which was designed to interrupt the transmission, reduce ill health and deaths from the dreaded disease.

NMA President, Prof. Innocent Ujah, who addressed journalists in Abuja, on the outcome of their National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Awka, Anambra state, observed that most Nigerians have, deliberately or otherwise, flaunt the COVID-19 prevention protocols because some of them doubt the existence and efficacy of the disease.

Ujah challenged NCDC officials to restrategise to sustain the momentum as regards public enlightenment on the dangers of COVID-19.

He said: “Evidently, we have not learned any lesson from the pandemic. We have totally failed in keeping the COVID-19 prevention rules. Most Nigerians don’t comply to the protocols. Some don’t even believe that there is anything like COVID-19 at all, hence their decision to flaunt the prevention protocols.

“The NCDC should do more than what they have done by engaging in more sensitisation in languages that would be easily understood by all.”

He, thus, appealed to Nigerians to take the COVID-19 prevention advisories very seriously in order to interrupt the transmission, reduce ill health and deaths from the dreaded disease. “The strict adherence to the NCDC protocols, particularly the use of face mask, regular hand washing and use of sanitizers as well physical distancing should be strongly advocated.

He pleaded with the President and other privileged Nigerians to quit embarking on foreign medical trips on issues that could be handled in the country, and invest in health care delivery system for the benefit of all.

“Privileged Nigerians should demonstrate open confidence in the nation’s health care delivery system and as well as patriotism by patronising local medical services,” he said.

The NMA President intensified the call for the establishment of the National Health Bank in order to fast-track the infrastructure, procurement of the state-of-the- equipments that would help to provide world-class health care for Nigerians in order to reverse medical tourism.