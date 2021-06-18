The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has said that Nigeria’s COVID-19 active cases stand at 1,490, with majority in stable condition, as it registered additional 39 cases on Thursday, June 17.

The NCDC, gave this indication through its verified website on Friday morning .

The public health agency stated that the 39 additional new infections were registered from Lagos-34, Ebonyi-1, Ekiti-1, the FCT-1, Jigawa-1 and Rivers-1.

“Today’s report includes data from Lagos State recorded over the last two days.

“Zero cases were reported from Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, and Sokoto States,” it stated.

The agency noted that the additional new cases bring all time cases in the country to 167,142.

It added that additional seven people were discharged from across the isolation centers, after testing negative to the COVID-19 virus following treatment.

The NCDC noted that 163,535 cases have been successfully treated in the country, while zero deaths have been registered as of June 17, 2021, leaving Nigeria’s total number of deaths from the pandemic at 2,117.

The NCDC said that the country had successfully tested 2,231,409 samples out of over 200 million Nigerians.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN)