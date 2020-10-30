President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, stressed the need for Nigerians to obey Coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines and protocols to avert a second wave of infections.

In a tweet via his official Twitter account, yesterday, the President warned that the country’s economy was too fragile to bear another round of lockdown.

“Looking at the trends in other countries, we must do all we can to avert a second wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria. We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown,” he wrote.

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), said four COVID-19 related deaths and 147 new infections were recorded from 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last 24 hours.

Record by the NCDC showed that the country has 62, 371 confirmed cases, 58,095 recoveries and 1,139 deaths since it reported its index case on February 27.

In March, Buhari imposed a total lockdown on some states, including Lagos, Ogun and Abuja to control the spread of COVID-19.