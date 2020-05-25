Fred Itua, Abuja

Some operators of a nightclub and lounge in the Lugbe area of Abuja, were arrested, yesterday, by the Federal Capital Territory Ministerial Enforcement Taskteam for operating in spite of directives that all such businesses and recreational parks be shutdown.

The operators of Specific Night Lounge and Mas Chiles Lounge, Lugbe had continued to operate under the pretext of having ‘settled’ the Taskteam.

However, following a tip off, the Attah Ikharo-led enforcement team stormed the area and arrested five persons who operated both ventures.

Ikharo said: “We have been receiving series of reports that the nightclubs, beer palours and lounges at Federal Housing Estate, Lugbe were operating, even during curfew hours, for over a week now.

The interstate travel ban operation which is very tasking has not allowed us to respond swiftly. Coming here today, we found out that they were fully operating even into the curfew period.

“What is most annoying about the nightclub operators is that they keep assuring their customers that they have settled the taskforce, hence they cannot stop them from operating.

May I state it clearly that we don’t collect bribe, and this is the reason why we have succeeded thus far.

“Five persons were arrested including the managers and some employees of the lounges.

“They were arraigned at the eagle square magistrate where they were fined N5, 000 each and ordered to engage in community services for three hours.”