President, Nigerian League of Veteran Journalists (NILVEJ), Chief Oliver Okpala, has demanded life insurance policies for journalists covering COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

In his new year message in Abuja, Okpala stressed the need for the management of various media organisations to float such insurance policies for their staff in line with best global practices.

Okpala, however, advised journalists to ensure that they comply with COVID-19 protocol, especially as they were often exposed to hazards on the frontline of reporting the ravaging pandemic.

He said journalists must approach the new year with a zest that imbues them to discharge their duties without fear or favour in line with time tested tenets of the profession.

According to him, journalists must remain upright and forthright because their role in nation building had become more apparent given the enormous challenges confronting the nation on different fronts.

He maintained that the society was looking up to the media to give a sense of direction on how critical issues such as the economy, security and health could be handled to put the country on the right footing.