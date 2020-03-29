NIPCO Plc has heightened the support for its customers and staff towards the prevention of coronavirus ravaging the World.

Managing Director of the company, Suresh Kumar, who declared this at the weekend, maintained that there was nothing more imperative to NIPCO “than the wellbeing of our customers and employees.”

He said; “As Covid – 19 continues to spread, we want you to know we are doing all we can to support you.”

Against the backdrop of the growing spread of COVID-19 and efforts by governments at all levels in the country, the NIPCO boss said; “We hereby seek your collective support to stop the spread of the disease. We share the concerns and apprehension of our stakeholders on the pandemic , especially its toll on the populace so far.

At NIPCO Plc, we have put in place series of measures to shield our esteemed marketers and indeed other stakeholders who may have one transaction or the other to do with the company.

Top level management meeting have been held on the health and social economic implication of the virus on our publics – internal and external with a view to coming up with practical policies to protect them in the course of the company’s operations.

The terminal is has full compliments of sanitizers, hand gloves and face masks for our staff and customers alike to ensure safety of all while daily briefings and monitoring of measures put in place are been done as part of the sensitisation programme on how to cope with the pandemic.

Our front office officers and interfacing personnel in sales & dispatch have also been sensitized on measures to prevent the spread of the disease to the terminal even as temperature checks for marketers and staff are being accelerated.

We cherish your transactions with us and seek your kind support to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

We equally pledge our continued exemplary service to you all but with a caveat that your safety and good wellbeing would not at any time be relegated to the background.” The company had earlier at a special event recognised some of its workers who have displayed commitments in service over the years.

“It is pertinent to note that the annual event is principally to recognise and appreciate NIPCO’s long serving staff for their contribution to the steady growth of the company.