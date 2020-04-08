The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has expressed its readiness to donate it’s 1,400 offices nationwide to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on coronavirus (COVID-19), as part of its contributions to the fight against the deadly pandemic in the country.

This was made known through a press statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Communication,

Mr Franklin Alao. Mr Alao emphasized the willingness of NIPOST to join hands with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and other relevant agencies in the fight against the ravaging pandemic.

He stated that NIPOST is offering to facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid, medications, and medical equipment to areas where needed, and bridging the social distance gap necessitated by the Pandemic.

Mr Alao said: “Our modest contribution in fighting the COVID 19 pandemic is to partner with the PTF by offering our 1,400 offices across the country for the distribution of humanitarian aids, medications and medical equipment to areas where they were needed. We are hopeful that our efforts can bridge the social distancing gap, occasioned by the pandemic.”

Also, he said that the Postal Service remains the universally accepted channel of extending economic, social, financial, and digital opportunities to the broadest number of the population.