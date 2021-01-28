From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Niprimune, a solution prepared by the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) for immune boosting has been listed by the National Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), thus making it safe for consumption.

NIPRD Director General, Dr. Obi Adigwe, disclosed the information in Abuja, on Thursday, when he played host to the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olurunimbe Mamora, who was on facility tour of the Institute.

Dr. Adigwe was, though, unhappy that the listing (NAFDAC number) was approved by NAFDAC after several months after the product was submitted to the Agency for testing and analysis of the content of the solution.

He said: “The solution is a strong immune booster. It’s recommend for patients who are undergoing treatments and need to boost their immune system for proper response to treatment.

With NAFDAC approval and listing secured, the NIPRD boss said that Niprimune will be made available for further clinical trials in which clinicians would practically test and confirm the efficacy of the drugs vis-a-vis what the drug can do.

He, however, expressed fears that NIPRD may be unable to source funds required for the clinical trials of the drug, hence he solicited the intervention and support of international community, philanthropists and donor agencies for clinical trials of the drug.

The Minister, in his remarks, apologized to NIPRD for the length of time it took to get NAFDAC certification for the drug, stating that NAFDAC always ensure thorough and accurate analysis of content which, most often, takes time.

The Minister reassured Nigerians that measures are being taken to fasten the process of listing, particularly among government agencies with a proven track record and integrity.

Mamora appreciated the thorough work done by NIPRD on Madagascar organic drug that was claimed to be effective against COVID-19, informing them that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, was impressed with the outcome of their analysis.

He assured NIPRD of increased support in their activities, particularly as the country strive to find indigenous solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.