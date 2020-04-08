Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has commenced the disinfection of all its public operational facilities as directed by its Comptroller-General, Mr Muhammad Babandede.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday James, Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the Service is taking advantage of the lockdown and movement restriction to carry out this exercise.

“The Service is taking this opportunity to appreciate all and sundry for their concern and prayers.

“We are assuring Nigerians that all passport and other service delivery units are doing their best to clear the backlog of applications submitted for passports.

“Including other NIS facilities before the government directive to enable a smooth resumption at the end of the period given by government,” the NIS spokesman said.

Babandede said that the State Comptrollers around the borders are busy monitoring the field officers for compliance and enforcement in line with the government directive, adding that this also guarantees harmonious habitation and living between the NIS operatives and border communities within this period.

He commended the conduct of officers and men of the Service in maintaining civility while keeping the border safe at all the entry and exit points and enjoined the operatives to stay safe and adhere to standard best medical advice always.

The NIS boss additionally advised the public to shun fraudsters that are bent on defrauding innocent Nigerians by creating fake portals for NIS facilities and services.

The Service had earlier suspended operations at its passport offices and migrant e-registration centres nationwide in compliance with federal orders aimed at curtailing the further spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nigeria currently records over 250 confirmed cases of the viral infection since the outbreak began in the country in late February. Six people have died in total as a result of complications from the infection, according to the latest update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).