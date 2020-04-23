Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has extended by one month the temporary suspension of processing of passport and Migrant e-Registration from April 23 – May 23, 2020 in pursuance of the government’s directives on restrictions on international flight and closure of land borders.

Within this period, the Service will process all pending passport cases and the owners duly informed when they are ready for collection at the expiration of the restriction order.

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by the Service Public Relations Officer, DCI Sunday James, he said the action is necessitated by the Federal Government’s further extension of the lockdown.

According to him, “The current spread of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) and measures adopted by Government to restrict movement is still enforce in view of the Federal Government further extension in order to give the situation the deserved attention and approach, considering the successes achieved and the need to drastically reduce the spread.

“The Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede MFR, has accordingly directed for the extension of the temporary suspension of processing of passport and Migrant e-Registration from the 23rd April – 23rd May, 2020 in pursuance of the government’s directives on Restrictions on International Flight and closure of land borders.

“Meanwhile, the Service is taking advantage of this period to process all pending passport cases and the public will be duly informed when they are ready for collection at the expiration of the restriction order.

“The Service regrets any inconvenience caused the general public within this period while assuring Nigerians of our continued service.”