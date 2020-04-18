The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has developed a customised face mask for operatives of the service in order to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, confirmed this in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPEO) Mr Sunday James on Friday in Abuja.

Babandede recalled that the Chairman, Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Mr Boss Mustapha had directed mass production of face mask using the local fabrics following prescribed standard and size to curtail the spread.

He noted that Kwara state command came up with the initiative, which was welcomed by the Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede.

“The CGI is appreciative of the various strides taken by the Officers and men all over the federation as they work at the frontline of the nation’s entry and exit points.

“The operatives have been working to ensure total compliance with the Federal Government directives.

The CGI congratulated the Kwara State Command Comptroller, Mrs Judith Onyeamena, for initiating the production of face mask with customized local service color fabrics. (NAN)