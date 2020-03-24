Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede (MFR), has directed the temporary suspension for one month the processing of passport and Migrant e-Registration.

In a statement signed by the Service Public Relations Officer, DCI Sunday James pcc, he said the effective date is 23rd March – 23rd April, 2020, noting that it is “in line with government’s directives on Restrictions on International Flight.”

He explained that meanwhile, the Service will take advantage of this period to process all pending passport cases and the public will be informed when they are ready for collection.

According to him, the Service regrets any inconvenience caused the general public within this period while assuring Nigerians of our continued service.

He said that the current outbreak and spread of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) is indeed a global issue that deserves urgent attention and approach, considering the unprecedented health situation it portends.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android